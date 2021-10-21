Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly will be the featured speaker for an event at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center on Friday morning.
He’ll share his thoughts about Kerr County’s future and how the community can come together to make it a bright one, according to a press release from RWKC.
The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 and is open to the public, but registration is required. To register, which is $20 per person, send an email to RWKCreservations@gmail.com or call 830-315-3330.
Kelly, elected in 2018, previously served in the U.S. Army as an Officer in the Air Defense Artillery. He attended The University of Texas at Austin, receiving a bachelor’s degree in government and economics. Kelly subsequently graduated, with distinction, St. Mary’s Law School in San Antonio.
Kelly served as briefing attorney for the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, real estate and Commercial Litigation Attorney, serving on the American Arbitration Association Commercial Arbitration and Mediation panel, the State Bar of Texas Alternative Dispute Resolution Council, and as the republican candidate for the Chief Justice of the 4th Court of Appeals in San Antonio.
“From his time in the US Army, until now, Honorable Kelly’s passion to serve and help the community continues,” reads a press release from RWKC.
Since moving to the Texas Hill Country, Kelly has served as past president of Kerrville ISD, Habitat for Humanity, and Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country. He is Chairman of Hill Country Regional MHDD, is on the Executive Committee AACOG and Chair for Area Judges. Kelly is the Chairman of the Kerr County Aggregate Production Operation Advisory Committee, and is a founding board member of the Hill Country Regional Public Defenders Office.
Kelly lives with his wife, Vicki, on the Guadalupe River, in the Texas Hill Country, and
their two Labs, Toby and Ruby. They have four adult children and six grandchildren.
