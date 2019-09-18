Life is a gift, but it can be brittle and broken at times. My husband and I were in St. Augustine, Florida, this past weekend to help his sister, Lisa, and her husband, Tracy, prepare a memorial service for their only child, Laura.
At 32 years old, Laura was a vibrant, beautiful person with a soul of an angel. She moved to Florida several years ago to start a business with her future husband, and together, they had created a place for children and adults to learn martial arts and aerial athletics. When she was in the air performing, she did look just like an angel. Her life was cut short by medical issues, and her sudden decline took us all by surprise.
Her mom and dad were able to rush to be with her when she passed. Their hearts are broken, as well as ours. We went to Florida to offer our support, assistance and, most especially, our love.
As we walked the beach that she loved so much on Sunday, I found shells of many different types. Some were broken, some were attached to another shell for their final resting place, and others were in perfect condition. It made me think about life, and how each one of these shells represents the lives of those around us. The broken shells still shined with pretty colors and textures. The shells attached to broken oyster shells were not alone in their journey to the shore, and the ones in perfect shape were there for us to save and treasure from that walk on the beach.
As I returned to Texas with my bag of shells to remember our sweet Laura, I think about all those friends and family who have gone before me, and I wonder what kind of person I was to them. I hope I was like one of those broken oyster shells, carrying them to their resting place with love and care.
Love the ones around you, and appreciate what they bring to your life. It can be taken away at a moment’s notice.
We at the Dietert Center want to be here for our community, no matter what time of life you are in. We will love you, care for you and help you any way possible.
TOURNEY A SUCCESS
Our Round to Remember Golf Tournament at River Hill Country Club on Saturday was a great success.
This tournament benefitted our Dementia Care Advocates program and helps us continue to provide the wonderful classes, support groups and Take 5 Day Respite Care program.
Thank you Rick Perry and Caring Senior Service for continuing to partner with us on this event. The service, food and attention to detail provided by Riverhill Country Club and their golf crew was phenomenal. Also, thank you to our major sponsors — Hill Country Telephone, Chris Avery, The Cailloux Foundation, Danford Law Firm, Iman Family, Monroe’s East End Grill, Taco Casa, Centennial Bank, Cecil Atkission Motors, Broadway Bank, The Bosworth Co. and Ken Stoepel Ford — along with our 26 Hole Sponsors and 19 In Memory Sponsors. Thank you so much for making this tournament a success and a tribute to those affected by this disease.
With help from events like this, we are able to provide trainings such as the upcoming free Dementia Awareness Series, which begins Sept. 23, The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease and Other Related Dementias, and on Oct 28, Changes Affecting Memory, Cognition and Communication. Register soon to reserve your spot.
CLASSES & MORE
Club Ed has a great class on Thursdays: Create Wreaths for the Holidays. There is space available starting on Sept. 19 to create your special item for your door or wall or as a gift or treasure for others. The class fee has been discounted. Call Dorothy to find out more information. Also, mark your calendars for the next Texas License to Carry class on Sept. 28.
Also, DLI is showcasing an “Appreciating the Music of the Hit Show ‘Hamilton’” on Sept. 20.
Remember: Anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Dietert Center. If you are younger than 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8, and if you are 60 or older, fill out a quick form for us, and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
We are serving turkey taco salad on Wednesday, barbecued riblets on Thursday, healthy baked fish on Friday, barbecued beef on Monday, chicken salad plate on Tuesday and beef stroganoff on Wednesday.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.