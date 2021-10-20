Our Lady of the Hills (OLH) played their hearts out on the volleyball court Tuesday night against San Antonio Keystone.
In the end, Keystone swept the Lady Hawks in three sets, 25-8, 25-4 and 25-12.
San Antonio Keystone faced OLH in a district matchup between the two programs who compete inTexas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS)3A District 6.
Keystone entered the match with an overall record of 24-3-1, featuring Sidney Duncan, Gabi Sullivan and Quincy Bartlett. All three players were too much for OLH to contain Tuesday night.
Ellie Cummings had seven kills and four assists Tuesday night for OLH. Taylor Bloom stepped up and blocked four shots. Jess Mendiola had 16 digs against a ferocious attack by Keystone. Maya Mein finished the night with two digs and three assists.
“We knew coming in that this would probably be the toughest team that we face in district,” OLH Head Coach Alison Sheriff said. “They are ranked No. 1 in our district and they have a very solid program, so we knew that we had to come out and compete to make us better for our remaining district games.”
It isn’t every day that you get to attend a volleyball game in front of San Antonio Spurs basketball legend, Tim Duncan.
Duncan was in the stands watching his daughter performing on the volleyball court for Keystone.
“I told the girls before the game that you have two seconds to turn and gawk before the game and then we are turning around and we aren’t going to mention it again,” Sheriff said. “I told them you have to treat him just like he was another parent.”
Sheriff was proud of Bloom’s performance Tuesday night in front of the home crowd.
“Blocking wise, Taylor Bloom is just a freshman and she’s very young,” Sheriff said. “She’s never played in a game that’s had this much pace and she held her own really, really well.”
Sheriff was also proud of Cummings who led the team in kills and was a team leader throughout the contest.
UP NEXT
OLH will hit the road for another district contest against New Braunfels Christian Academy at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 in New Braunfels.
