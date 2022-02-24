A 21-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to prison for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home to assault her new boyfriend, burglarizing his boss’ home and stealing a firearm, and accidentally shooting a man to death with a stolen firearm while trying to sell it.
Saul Olvera Jr., aka “Bug Juice,” pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to concurrent prison terms totaling 10 years pursuant to a plea agreement between his attorney, Charles Gold, and the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke.
According to a police affidavit: Olvera was arrested Sept. 26, 2020, after his then-girlfriend convinced him to turn himself in after he’d accidentally shot and killed 19-year-old Andrew Guardiola. Olvera and Guardiola had stolen five firearms from their employer in September 2020 and had arranged to meet some prospective buyers at a home in the 1300 block of North Street on Sept. 26, 2020.
During the meeting, Olvera and Guardiola tried to figure out how to unload the firearms and operate all the extra equipment on the weapons. Olvera picked up the AR .22 and was attempting to figure out how to activate the green laser or the flashlight. Olvera had the muzzle facing toward Guardiola, who was about 3 feet away and standing in front of Olvera. As Olvera moved the rifle, his finger accidently depressed the trigger and fired the weapon.
Olvera called 911, advised authorities of the situation and left with his now-ex-girlfriend "as Guardiola continued gasping for air," according to the affidavit. Olvera wanted to flee to Mexico, but the woman reminded him of their son and convinced him to talk to police.
Pat Pattillo III, 216th district judge, sentenced Olvera on Dec. 2, 2021. Olvera was transferred to prison later that month. He was at the Luther unit in Navasota as of Tuesday, according to state records. He’s eligible for parole on Aug. 13, 2025, according to the records.
Prosecutors dismissed four of Olvera’s firearm theft charges stemming from the burglary of his boss’ home. Olvera also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm within five years of finishing a felony sentence. The sentence was 210 days in state jail, handed down in 2019 after he pleaded guilty to possessing less than 1 gram of THC, a felony.
In the case of the other burglary charge, Olvera, along with two friends, had kicked in the front door of the ex-girlfriend’s apartment in the 3300 block of Legion Drive on July 27, 2021, according to a police affidavit. The new boyfriend had been sleeping in a bed with an infant, when Olvera entered and put him in a chokehold, according to the affidavit.
“Then the other two men, one of which he (the alleged victim) knew to be Pina, and Olvera began punching him,” reads the affidavit. “When they stopped punching him, they left the residence.”
One of the men was never charged, and the other was recently convicted and sentenced to prison.
Olvera had previously been convicted of using his knee to strike a member of his household in the head in 2019, destroying more than $100 worth of merchandise at Minimart in 2019, resisting arrest in 2018 and possessing a small amount of marijuana three times in 2018.
