king to make some upgrades to its building, software and technology.
Some of the potential upgrades would be paid for through the Library Memorial Fund, which has grown to be around $400,000 due to several who have given the library trusts and wills, said library director Laura Bechtel.
The total of the potential projects would amount to about $267,000.
One of the projects the library is looking into is a makerspace, which is a special kind of workspace that encourages collaboration, as well as a computer lab, which would allow the library to enhance their STEAM — science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — programming.
“A makerspace will allow us to bring resources to those school children, homeschoolers and adults who are needing to work on skills that are now becoming more in demand in the workplace, such as computer skills,” Bechtel said.
The library wants to add items in the space such as a 3-D printer and kits that help teach basic coding and engineering, Bechtel added. This project would cost somewhere around $33,000.
Another project that the fund could pay for is an outreach vehicle, which would be about $77,000 and could help the library reach some underserved and growing demographic areas, Bechtel said. The vehicle could bring supplies to community events at fairs, day cares, senior centers or other buildings.
Other upgrades include new technology, such as software and projectors, for meeting rooms and conferences rooms, costing $23,000; replacing 36 public computers and 12 staff computers, which, combined with a new operating system for the self-check machine and a self-service print station, would cost about $35,000; and updating the service desks and working on the electric system, costing around $21,000.
Since the fund has grown so much, the library also is looking to have the book budget — which is used for buying new books — come out of the Library Memorial Find instead of where it usually comes from, which is the general fund. That amounts to about $78,000.
Some capital projects, which have no identified prices yet and could be paid for with capital funds, include a stairwell that connects the south end of the library to the Kerrville River Trail, replacing some HVAC systems and expanding WiFi to reach outside of the library to downtown.
“(More WiFi has) the same sentiment as the mobile center, looking at the continued philosophy of the library being outside of the library walls,” said E.A. Hoppe, deputy city manager.
He said some of these changes were identified in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, which is a city plan to guide development over the next 30 years.
None of these projects are finalized yet. They will be part of the ongoing budgeting process that will ultimately be approved by Kerrville City Council in August or September, Hoppe said.
