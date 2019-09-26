A decision by the Kerrville City Council earlier this week could open up the northwest side of the city to significant development in the years to come.
The council unanimously approved an ordinance change to create a planned development district around Holdsworth Drive. The site is on 264 acres southeast of the intersection of Harper Highway and Interstate 10 and adjacent to and north of Holdsworth Drive around the Kerrville Sports Complex.
With the new development plan, the district is divided into different zones — heavy commercial, light commercial, residential, a communications tower, some open space areas and the sports complex. This opens up the opportunity for apartments, townhomes, single-family dwellings and other kinds of housing.
It also allows room for businesses and, in some areas, opportunities for living spaces above businesses.
“What excites me about it is the housing component,” said City Manager Mark McDaniel. “It’s not necessarily housing product that we already had (in Kerrville), at least very much of it.”
The issue of housing is a big topic in Kerrville, with a lack of affordable housing in the area. According to the U.S. Census, the average median income from 2013 to 2017 was $44,113. The average sales price of a house during the month of August was $274,000.
There are no specific plans for development in the area at this time, according to Bruce Stracke, of Brinkman Commercial Properties.
The entire area belongs to the Cailloux Foundation, which hired Brinkman Commercial Properties to help sell roughly 240 acres of the property. The remaining acres are for open space and communications towers, Stracke, said.
“(The 240 acres for sale) is not a hard number,” Stracke said. “It might turn out that it’s 220, or it might turn out that its 250. That depends on how the people who buy it decide to deal with their properties in the future (and) how much of it will get sold off.”
The area was already a planned development district, but Stracke suggested to the Cailloux Foundation the idea of replacing the old plan with this new plan to make the property more marketable.
“The plan is designed for flexibility. This is for Kerrville,” Stracke said during the project’s first reading on Sept. 10. “It is business friendly, and we believe we’ll build a really woven, textural fabric in this new nexus of Kerrville.”
Part of the plan designates 64 acres for residential development with smaller tracts for mixed use development.
There is one 17-acre site, fronting Holdsworth Drive, that is designated commercial. At 17 acres, which is nearly 750,000-square feet, that site could accommodate several large retailers.
Just how many homes could be sited on the property is yet to be determined. However, a Houston development placed more than 300 multi-family housing units and retail on just 24 acres.
In the future, there is the potential for connecting the sports complex in the district via Town Creek to the Kerrville River Trail, which runs through the heart of town, McDaniel said.
“It’s not funded; it’s just conceptual,” McDaniel said. “But before something could be considered, there’s got to be a master plan, so now it’s in the master plan.”
Some residents who live in the area are concerned about potential future drainage issues that development could cause, said Bill Morgan, who sits on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
But that’s an issue that would have to be addressed as more specific plans for development form, according to Drew Paxton, the executive director of the city’s development services department.
“It will be addressed, but we don’t have those answers specifically with this portion,” Paxton said during the first reading.
Another local resident present at the first and second reading was former councilman George Baroody, who said he was concerned about the potential of fuel sales being allowed too close to the Guadalupe River. A 4.7-acre portion of the district near Holdsworth Drive and Town Creek Road is listed as commercial use, which allows for the development of a gasoline station.
“The original planned development district made it so you couldn’t put (gasoline sales) there,” Baroody said. “My request would be to ask the developer to consider not changing the entire plan, but maybe calling that one little section blended use or whatever makes it work so it’s not fuel sales. It’s in line with ... looking to protect the natural beauty of Kerrville.”
The council did not vote to make the change Baroody requested. However, Paxton said fuel sales are prohibited within 100 feet of the river’s 100-year flood zone. Fuel sales within 500 feet of the floodplain or 1,000 feet of the Nimitz Lake impoundment area require a conditional use permit.
“We’re not giving them carte blanche to put fuel sales in,” said council member Kim Clarkson.
Paxton added that the planned development district is consistent with the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for development and growth over the next 30 years.
“Preservation of the hills are a characteristic of the Hill Country and a priority in this area,” Paxton said.
