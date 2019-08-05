It was a party like no other — a real Texas-sized night with music in the air, smiles on the faces of rejoined friends and stomachs filled with delicious food. That’s what Debbie Hagebusch, the director of tourism at Y.O. Ranch Headquarters, remembers about the Y.O. Social Club.
The event ran every year from 1980 until 2008, when it stopped mainly because the pavilion in which it took place burned to the ground, Hagebusch said. This year, the party rises from slumber.
“A lot of people have so many memories of the Y.O. Social and they’re really excited for it to come back,” Hagebusch said. “It’s an opportunity to meet new people. Everybody’s just walking around and enjoying the show. There are so many people who haven’t seen each other in all the years that this social has not happened. It’ll be sort of like a little homecoming for them.”
The return of the event was spurred on by a change in ownership of the ranch. The Sadler and Harbor families made it their mission to keep the history and traditions of the Y.O. Ranch alive, Hagebusch wrote in a press release. Restoring the social club was on the list of things to bring back.
But it’s taken three years since the decision to bring the event back for it to actually come to fruition, Hagebusch said. That’s because the Y.O. Ranch Headquarters has been giving the ranch a facelift and building a new amphitheater.
“The owners wanted to first make sure the ranch was perfect,” Hagebusch said. “They put in new roads, built new lodging, renovated all the existing lodging. They have done so much for this place and now we’re ready.”
The party is coming with a new twist, though — profits will go to support Combat Marine Outdoors, a nationwide nonprofit organization that aims to help combat veterans transition into civilian life through engaging them with the outdoors.
This year’s theme is “Texas Legend Reborn.” Attendees should dress cowboy sheik, as there will be a prize for the best outfit.
Entertainers at the event include Gary Glenn and the 20X Band, Shane Smith and the Saints, Gary P. Nunn and Kolton Moore.
The event is at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Y.O. Ranch Headquarters, 1736 Y.O. Ranch Rd.
Tickets are $150 if purchased by Sept. 1 or $175 after Sept. 1.
To learn more about the Y.O. Social Club, visit yoranchheadquarters.com or call 830-640-3222. To learn more about Combat Marine Outdoors, visit combatmarineoutdoors.org.
