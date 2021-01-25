Emergency management officials announced this week Kerrville will not be receiving any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. But we might next week.
It seems needed information isn’t trickling down from Texas officials in charge of deciding which areas are in greater need of the vaccine than others. Kerr County is suffering because of a communication breakdown.
Kerr County must be considered a “hub.” A hub is a large vaccination site which goal is to “provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment. Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID-19,” Texas Department of State Health Services explains on its website, https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx. Fredericksburg is the closest site, and their available appointments were completely booked within minutes, Hill Country Memorial Hospital announced late Monday afternoon. The next closest is Uvalde, but no information was immediately available regarding the number of available doses.
Those whose job it is to determine how much of the vaccine goes where are a committee of 17 governor-appointed members on the COVID-19 Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, which was established in December 2020. These experts are supposed to establish principles that may “include equitable distribution across urban and rural communities, and considerations of application of ACIP guidance for vulnerable populations,” DSHS explained, and report their recommendations to Texas Commissioner of Health John William Hellerstedt, MD. Ironically, he co-authored a chapter in a book published in 2020 — “Resilience Is Key: Lessons from Past Public Health Disasters” in the book Preparing for Pandemics in the Modern World, published by Texas A&M University Press.
Sixty-seven deaths and 2,234 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (per Peterson Health as of 3:10 p.m. Monday) apparently isn’t enough to get the attention of the panel members. Neither, apparently, is the risk of exposure to health care workers making their living in Kerrville — not all Kerr County health care workers have been vaccinated — nor our "vulnerable population."
The Kerrville Daily Times reports Tuesday that local government and hospital officials will meet to discuss their next step to get the vaccine doses so desperately needed in Kerr County. Even County Judge Rob Kelly said the state’s vaccine distribution system “has not been fair and equitable,” despite the established mission of EVAP.
“We’re sick and tired of this, and we’re not going to put up with it anymore,” Kelly said.
Nor should we.
Tier 1 of the vaccine roll-out plan is stacked against Kerr County until those making the decisions redefine their understanding of equitable distribution.
