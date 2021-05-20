SOMERSET - The Harper Longhorns took the field about an hour before the first pitch Thursday afternoon at Somerset High School.
Head Coach Scott Lake hit ground balls and fly balls to his infield and then he took deep swings into the outfield in preparation for a regional quarterfinals matchup against the Sabinal Yellowjackets.
The neutral site field at Somerset High School was 100% artificial turf which made the temperature about 10 to 20 degrees warmer on the field than it was in the stands. Fans brought umbrellas to protect themselves from temperatures in the upper 80's to near 90 degrees.
The coaches and players had already worked up a sweat and the game hadn't even started yet.
Five minutes before the first pitch, Coach Lake huddled his team together and they bowed their heads in prayer. They encouraged one another in a quick pre-game pep talk and hit the field for the first game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
GAME ONE THRILLER
It was a battle to the bitter end in hot temperatures Thursday afternoon. Harper was the visiting team and started out on offense.
Dalton Brown was walked to first base in the lead-off position for the Longhorns. Gray Porter stepped up to the plate next. He hit a sacrifice bunt advancing Brown to second base. Porter was thrown out at first.
Ethan Crawford nailed an RBI-single through the gap into left field. The perfect hit scored Brown from second base and Harper took the early lead, 1-0.
COSTLY ERRORS IN BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING
Harper's standout pitcher Newt Eaheart was named the starter for the first game. Defensively, Harper had to shake off some nerves early in the game. Two costly errors in the infield gave Sabinal three runs in a hurry.
Sabinal's Ethan Torres, Diego Cardenas and Cesar Reyes accounted for the three runs off of a passed ball.
Two errors yielded three runs and Sabinal took a 3-1 lead after one inning.
HARPER LOADS THE BASES IN SECOND INNING
Colton Porter was walked to first base with two outs left in the top of the second inning. Porter advanced to second base on a passed ball.
Wesley Marbach hit an RBI-single into left field scoring Porter from second base. Harper would cut the lead to 3-2 with one out left.
Kase Kramer came into the game as a courtesy runner for Marbach. Brown singled to right field advancing Kramer to second base. Gray Porter was hit by a pitch and the bases were loaded for the Harper Longhorns.
Jackson Davis grounded into a fielder's choice and the three baserunners were left stranded on base, but the Longhorns were able to score one run in the second inning.
SABINAL SCORES A RUN IN THE THIRD
No additional runs were scored until Sabinal's Derrick Smith hit a grounder to first base. This scored Reyes for the Yellowjackets and Sabinal increased their lead to 4-2.
HARPER LOADS THE BASES AGAIN
Harper nearly loaded the bases in the top of the fifth inning, but left two batters stranded.
In the sixth inning, Harper loaded the bases with Colton Porter, Walker Green and Eaheart on the bags. Two pop outs ended the threat and the Longhorns walked away empty handed despite putting a nice run together.
LONGHORNS CLOSE OUT THE GAME STRONG
Eaheart made easy work out of Sabinal in the bottom of the sixth inning with three batters up and three batters down.
Trailing 4-2 in the top of the seventh inning, Harper mounted an unlikely comeback.
Once again, Harper loaded the bases and this time it paid off. The bases were loaded when Green was hit by a pitch. This scored an unearned run to make the score, 4-3, in favor of Sabinal.
Sabinal made a pitching change and went with a freshman on the plate. The move allowed Eaheart to be walked to first base, which scored another run to tie the game at 4-4.
Jacob Minor came into the game at the position of a courtesy runner. Brown was walked and the winning run was scored late in the game to give Harper a 5-4 win in the first match.
Davis, Minor and Zane Schubert scored the three runs in the top of the seventh inning pulling off a miraculous comeback.
Coach Lake could not have written a better ending for the first game.
"Our guys could have quit after the first inning, but they didn't give up," Lake said. "The intensity was high."
Eaheart pitched a complete game and seized the opportunity.
"That was chaotic," Eaheart said. "I told everyone that it's going to be a dogfight."
