CENTER POINT 3, MEDINA 2
Center Point picked up it’s first district win of the season against Medina on Tuesday night, 22-25, 25-20, 25-18, 20-25 and 15-10.
Kortney Carmouche had seven kills, 15 digs, four aces and three blocks in the win.
“Kortney Carmouche had a fantastic match,” Center Point Head Coach Lovey Ortiz said. “I’ve been waiting for her to show off her strengths.”
Kaylee Blackledge finished the night with six kills, eight assists and three aces. Iris Lozano had five kills, 19 digs and two blocks.
Jasmine Carlos finished with a total of 13 digs.
“Kudos to this team for stepping up and dealing with adversity,” Ortiz said.
OLH 3, SAN ANTONIO ST. GERARD 0
SAN ANTONIO —- Our Lady of the Hills volleyball team swept San Antonio St. Gerard on Tuesday night on the road, 25-22, 26-24 and 25-23.
Akemi Gutierrez had two aces, seven digs and three kills during the match.
Avery Morris delivered two aces and had six digs and two kills. Ellie Cummings had three kills and three aces.
Thania Gutierrez had three digs and two kills.
HONDO 3, INGRAM 0
INGRAM — The Ingram Lady Warriors lost to Hondo on Tuesday night, 25-12, 25-17 and 25-15.
Riley Griffin had eight kills, and Rylan Wilt added three more.
Kiley Goodman and Raylie Neutze led the team in assists. Goodman had seven, and Neutze finished with five.
Madi McClintock and Griffin led the team in blocks with a total of two apiece.
Wilt and Brentlee Portenier were strong defensively. Wilt had seven digs and Portenier was not far behind with a total of five on the night.
Emmah Schmidt and Wilt served an ace apiece.
Ingram falls to 8-16 on the season.
JOHNSON CITY 3, HARPER 2
JOHNSON CITY — It took five sets for Johnson City to take down Harper Tuesday night.
Johnson City defeated Harper, 24-26, 25-13, 25-15, 15-25 and 15-11.
Kamrynn Baethge had 28 assists, seven digs, two kills and one ace.
Carter Wood put up huge numbers with 16 kills, three aces, one assist, eight digs and four blocks.
Rachel Perkins had 18 assists and nine digs, while Brittany Evans recorded a team high 20 digs for Harper.
Emily Seewald finished with eight digs and six kills.
Talli Millican was an offensive machine with 24 kills, two aces, two assists, six digs and six blocks.
