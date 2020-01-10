The Tivy girls were somewhat sluggish in the first quarter against Harlandale. But that was the only negative from Friday’s game.
Audrey Robertson scored 24 points to help the Lady Antlers cruise to a 61-35 victory over Harlandale at Antler Gym. Tivy (21-4, 7-1) was tied 15-15 after the first quarter, but shut out the Lady Indians in the second quarter to enter halftime with a 25-15 lead. The Lady Antlers outscored Harlandale 36-20 in the second half to close out the first half of district play.
Ashlynn Way added 10 points, while Presleigh Way and Cassidy Harmon each contributed eight points.
