Mr. Shelton’s letter of May 4, is just more sour grapes from a leftist, unhappy with the stalled socialist agenda in Texas. Shelton wants the type of conservative leadership that is ineffective at best or cooperative at worst with Democrats trying to destroy our growth and prosperity. He keeps referring to ratings and rankings from entities using questionable metrics and methodologies to produce their statistics. Bottom line, people and companies are fleeing blue cities and states and coming to Texas because of conservative policies and leadership. COVID infection rates and deaths, highly inflated in the first place, are dropping faster in Texas than in blue states because of conservative policies and leadership.
There is no question that we still have work to do and problems to solve. The winter storm fiasco was inexcusable and needs to be addressed immediately. Election integrity in Democrat cities is critical. Federal abdication of responsibility for our southern border leaves Texas free to build its own wall and protect its own border, pursuant to the U.S. Constitution.
We move forward when we dismiss and ignore Democrat attempts to restrict our liberties. We move backwards when we concede to or cooperate with the Democrat socialist agenda. And yes, we should continue to sue the federal government for their unconstitutional overreach and unconstitutional abdication of their responsibility for our southern border.
Fred Fraley, Kerrville
