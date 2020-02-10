A cold front will track across the Hill Country today.
The frontal boundary will combine with a low pressure system to bring the risk for a few severe thunderstorms late this morning through the afternoon hours.
The overall risk for severe weather is low, but a few locations could see large hail, brief downpours and 50 mph wind gusts.
Clouds are in the forecast today with showers and thunderstorms possible. Storm coverage becomes more isolated to widely scattered in nature during the late afternoon hours. Highs top out between 60 and 65 degrees. Winds become North-Northeast behind a cold front at 5 to 15 mph, except stronger near any storms that develop.
Clouds continue tonight with chilly rain showers possible. Lows end up in the lower to middle 40s. Northeast winds continue at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
A chilly light rain event is possible Tuesday behind our frontal system. Look for colder daytime highs in the middle to upper 40s. We could top out around 50 degrees if we clear out a bit. Northeast winds increase to 10 to 20 mph behind a secondary stronger cold front.
Cloudy skies continue Tuesday night with rain in the forecast. Lows drop to near 40 degrees.
After morning showers Wednesday, we become partly cloudy during the day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.