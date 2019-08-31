A 28-year-old ex-con accused of several felonies will serve five to 28 years in prison, having declined to complete his probation sentence.
Isaac Garza appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Wednesday and received two prison sentences: eight years for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and 20 years for possessing 12.8 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in a drug-free zone.
Garza will be eligible for parole in five years, said 198th Assistant District Attorney Stephen Harpold.
Garza had a chance to avoid prison and these two felony convictions in 2018, when he pleaded guilty to the charges before Emerson.
At that time, Emerson fined Garza $3,500, ordered him to pay restitution of $221.76, ordered him to complete 250 hours of community service and sentenced him to 10 years deferred adjudication probation. This meant that if Garza could fulfill the terms of his probation agreement for 10 years, he would not be convicted of the two charges and could be a free man.
By that point, however, records
show he didn’t have a good track record of abiding by probation terms: He’d violated every probation agreement he’d committed to in Kerr County.
This new probation agreement contained typical terms: obey the law, report to a probation officer, pay a few hundred dollars in court fees, submit to probation officer visits, avoid persons and places of ill repute, abstain from drugs and alcohol, hold down a job, pay a $60-per-month probation fee, among other terms.
Unlike some previous probation agreements he’d violated, this agreement contained no requirement for him to take classes, undergo counseling or complete a drug/alcohol treatment program.
Garza had this probation revoked because he failed to pay a $50 crime stoppers fee, defaulted in his monthly payments and was accused by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office of threatening a man with a handgun in February.
His pending felony charges stemming from this February incident include aggravated assault and unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.
He’s also accused of failing to appear in court to answer these two charges.
Harpold said Garza may be held in the county jail while these cases are resolved, or he could be sent to prison first and then brought back for trial.
Any transportation costs would be added as restitution to whatever sentence Garza might receive, Harpold said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.