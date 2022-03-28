A 39-year-old man accused of being in the country illegally three times since 2019 was accused of felony driving while intoxicated.
Pedro Morales-Martinez, jailed March 26 — his fourth arrest in Kerrville since December 2016 — was accused of DWI and possessing a felony-level drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine.
Driving while intoxicated normally is a misdemeanor, but the Kerrville police officer who arrested Morales-Martinez recommended the man be prosecuted on a felony charge due to at least two previous DWI convictions.
Morales-Martinez also was accused of being in the country illegally. His release on bond was prevented by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to jail records. He was accused of violating U.S. immigration law in 2019 and 2020, having been transferred to DHS officials those years, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether he was deported. He was accused of domestic violence in December 2016, simple assault in 2019 and public intoxication in 2020, according to records.
Four more people were jailed on suspicion of DWI since March 26, including another man with at least one prior DWI conviction, Jerry Dan Polk, who was jailed March 28. Three others were accused of DWI on March 27: Ryan Vaughan Tieken, Jessie Renee Leal and Andrew David Willams.
Twenty-four people were arrested on suspicion of DWI from March 12 to March 24, including 10 people who had previous DWI convictions, according to county records.
