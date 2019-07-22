David “Critterman” Kleven is coming to Kerrville to give a presentation with hands-on opportunities that create a “positively wild experience,” according to a spokesman from the city of Kerrville.
The event will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27, and is part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.
The presentation is free and open to the public. No registration is required.
Since establishing Animal Edutainment Inc. in 1990 with his wife, Sue, Kleven has presented more than 10,000 education outreach programs for more than a million people.
He currently serves as the education chairman for the Zoological Association of America and can be seen on various segments of “The Most Extreme” series, which airs on Discovery Network’s Animal Planet.
For more information on Wednesday’s program or the Summer Reading Program, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
