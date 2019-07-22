7-18-12 Critterman37521.jpg

Kenady Cooley, 8, looks on as Dave "Critterman" Kleven discribes how a lion might not want to take a bite out of the African Pygmy hedgehog to a group thaking part in the Summer Reading Club at Cailloux Theater Wednesday morniing. Critterman was invited by Friends of the Butt-Holdworth Library to stop by Kerrville and to help educate club members about animals and insects from around the world.

 Tom Holden

David “Critterman” Kleven is coming to Kerrville to give a presentation with hands-on opportunities that create a “positively wild experience,” according to a spokesman from the city of Kerrville.

The event will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27, and is part of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s Summer Reading Program.

The presentation is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Since establishing Animal Edutainment Inc. in 1990 with his wife, Sue, Kleven has presented more than 10,000 education outreach programs for more than a million people.

He currently serves as the education chairman for the Zoological Association of America and can be seen on various segments of “The Most Extreme” series, which airs on Discovery Network’s Animal Planet.

For more information on Wednesday’s program or the Summer Reading Program, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.

