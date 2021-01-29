The Kerrville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to buy a neighborhood enhancement vehicle to serve as a “library on wheels,” among other uses.
The vehicle, a Ford Transit van, will be equipped with a generator, 43-inch TV, wifi, power outlets, fold-down countertop, ramp, shelving and exterior chalkboard.
The council authorized staff to buy the vehicle and associated gear and fixtures for $94,207.60 from Ken Stoeppel Ford, Waldoch, and KWIKSIGNS. Friends of the Library donated $60,000 toward the cost. The remaining funds will be drawn from the Library Memorial Fund, staff said at Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition to serving as a bookmobile and a way to get residents remotely signed up for library cards, one general purpose of the van is to help revitalize neighborhoods and create gathering spaces, information from Tuesday’s council meeting indicated. It can be used at special events to distribute information about city services and laws and to deliver books and services to homebound people.
There are no vans in stock, so the vehicle can’t be acquired and equipped right away, staff said during the meeting. The vehicle can be fielded in eight months, they said.
