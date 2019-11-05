Kerrville police are investigating reports of smashed windshields and other damage to vehicles at two businesses in the 1400 block of Junction Highway.
About 12:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a business in the 1400 block of Junction Highway regarding vehicles that had been damaged and broken into. Officers made contact with business staff and patrons who showed them four cars in the parking lot that had been damaged, with smashed windshields, and other damage. Additionally, items including a purse were taken from one of the vehicles.
A suspect who was kicked out of the business about an hour prior to officer’s being called was identified.
Later that morning, about 7:30 a.m., more damaged vehicles were discovered in a used car lot across the street from the first business in the 1400 block of Junction Highway. The damage consisted of broken windshields as well. The suspect is still at large as the investigation continues.
