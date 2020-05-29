Three more Kerr County residents were confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, including a city of Kerrville employee.
Other city employees suspected to have been recently exposed were tested and cleared of the virus, announced the city of Kerrville on Friday morning.
At least half of the 21 Kerr County residents infected since the start of the pandemic have recovered, and there have been no local deaths from the disease.
One of the COVID-19 patients is hospitalized, said Pam Burton, Peterson Health infection preventionist, in her daily audio update on Friday morning.
Burton provided the following information on the recent cases:
-Case no. 19 — reported by state health department, no details on cause of exposure
-Case no. 20 — tested at Peterson Outreach Clinic, community spread
-Case no. 21 — tested at Peterson Outreach Clinic, under investigation
“As we have seen our new cases almost daily, and three just added today, we remind you of the importance of the CDC and Texas Department of State Health recommendations,” Burton said.
She said the recommendations are as follows:
- Continue to practice social distancing.
- Limit unnecessary travel, especially to known hot spots.
- Be prudent in your activities.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; don’t go to work if you’re sick.
The city of Kerrville, in a Friday press release, described the measures taken to prevent coronavirus infections in its facilities.
“City Hall employees have been required to take temperatures each day before reporting to work since the onset of the pandemic, and masks and sanitation measures put into place several weeks ago are still being practiced,” states the release.
- The city noted people have options other than in-person visits if they want to pay utility bills, such as:Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.
- By phone with a customer service representative at 830-258-1504 (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- Automated phone service for payments at 833-262-5903.
- Drive thru services at 701 Main Street (available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- Drop box located at 701 Main Street for payments or applications for service.
- Pay by mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.