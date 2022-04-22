Eight students were honored with citizenship awards Wednesday, April 20, in a ceremony at the Knights of Columbus Hall of the Henry Kemper Council 6409. From left are Diego Dry and Amber Stone from Notre Dame Catholic School, Wyatt Reed and Bonnie Carruthers from Center Point Independent School District, Zoey Kelly from Ingram ISD, Rowen Garcia and Tonantzi Prado from Hal Peterson Middle School and Kooper Gooden and Isabella Motlong with Hunt ISD. Not pictured, is Layla Virdell from Ingram ISD.
The Father Henry Kemper Council 6409 of the Knights of Columbus in Kerrville presented eight middle school students with citizenship awards during a ceremony Wednesday.
The eighth graders were from all five area school districts.
To qualify for the award, students must participate in school or community service; show a positive attitude toward classmates, school and the community; display an understanding and appreciation of civic responsibility; possess strength of character and the courage to do what’s right; and promote citizenship with their school or community through other activities, according to awards coordinator David Pillatzke.
The students receiving awards were Isabella Motlong and Kooper Gooden from Hunt Independent School District, Tonantzi Prado and Rowen Garcia from Hal Peterson Middle School with the Kerrville ISD, Layla Virdell and Zoey Kelly with Ingram ISD, Bonnie Caruthers and Wyatt Reed with Center Point ISD and Amber Stone and Diego Dry with Notre Dame Catholic School.
“Too often, disruptive students command attention, while the students who follow the rules and conduct themselves appropriately go unnoted,” Pillatzke said. “This program inspires enthusiastic school spirit, strengthens student self esteem, promotes appreciation of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, builds responsible, knowledgeable citizens and fosters community service and volunteerism.”
Guest speaker Francisco Galvan spoke on civic responsibility. Currently, he is the public safety communications manager for the Kerrville Police Department, after 28 years of service as a communications service officer for the Department of Public Safety.
“Our civic responsibility has no age limit,” Galvan said. “No matter our age, we must never stop seeking for ways to better serve our community, our church or our country.”
Galvan admitted to the crowd that he has a lot in common with the eighth graders, since he has four years left in his education toward becoming a deacon in his church.
“We will be graduating just about the same time,” he said.
In closing his talk, Galvan reminded the audience and especially the student award winners that there is no end to service, and to remain an active part of their community.
“We are all called to service,” Galvan said. “To serve in one way or another. So, don’t sit back and watch the world turn. Jump on, take it for a ride. We all have something to give.”
Awards were presented to the students by Pillatzke and Patrick Tinley.
