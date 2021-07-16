Marie Linda Arvizu
Services Saturday
Marie Linda Arvizu, 71, died July 15, 2021 in Kerrville.
Celebration of life will be 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Jesus G. Garcia Jr.
Services Saturday
Jesus G. Garcia Jr., 75, died on Oct. 31, 2020 in Kerrville. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Iglesia Pentecostes Rosa de Saron Church, Ingram. Interment will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Kerrville.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
Carolyn Jean Hughes
Services Tuesday
Services for Carolyn Jean Hughes, 64, of Ingram, who passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 in a Kerrville hospital, will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Rev. David Danielson. Interment will follow at Nichols Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Donna Jane Parker
Services Saturday
Donna Jane Parker, 61, died July 3, 2021, at her home in Kerrville. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Southern Oaks Baptist Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.