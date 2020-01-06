Those wish to serve on the governing body of the local electric utility have an opportunity to do so.
The City of Kerrville announced today that applications are being accepted for appointment to the KPUB’s board of trustees, place 2.
The board consists of five U.S. citizens who reside in or conduct business on a full-time basis in Kerr County, and who use the system for personal, residential, business and/or company use, according to a city press release.
The term of office for place 2 starts April 21 and lasts five years. The city council will fill the vacancy by appointment from nominations submitted by KPUB. The mayor is an ex-officio voting member of the board of trustees.
An application form may be obtained from KPUB, 2250 Memorial Boulevard, or city hall, 701 Main St. Those interested may also contact the KPUB executive assistant to the chief executive officer at 830-792-8255, or the city secretary’s office at 830-257-8000.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 3.
