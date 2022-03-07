The Kerrville Tivy Athletics Department announced the 2022 Tivy Antlers football schedule has been set for the upcoming fall season.
Tivy opens the season with a scrimmage against Boerne High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Antler Stadium. It will be the only Tivy matchup with a Boerne Independent School District program this season.
Tivy will travel for their second scrimmage against Lake Belton High School on Thursday, Aug. 18.
The schedule could be revised between now and the beginning of the season, but is not expected to change at this time.
Tivy opens the season at home against Medina Valley at 7 p.m on Friday, Aug. 26, at Antler Stadium.
All games are set to kick off at 7 p.m. throughout the season. Tivy travels to Comal Davenport on Friday, Sept. 2 and hosts Fredericksburg and the Battlin' Billies at Antler Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9.
Marble Falls will be the final pre-district opponent. The Antlers will take on the Mustangs from Marble Falls on the road. The game is set for Friday, Sept. 16.
Tivy opens up district competition on the road against Liberty Hill on Friday, Sept. 23. The Antlers return home to face Bastrop on Band Night, which will be on Friday, Sept. 30.
Comal Pieper, a new program which features a portion of former Smithson Valley student athletes, will be Tivy's next district foe. This game will be played on the road at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.
Tivy will have a bye week on Friday, Oct. 14.
Two of the remaining three district games will be played at Antler Stadium. Tivy faces Bastrop Cedar Creek on Oct. 21. This will be Tivy's homecoming game in 2022.
The Antlers travel to the Alamo City where they will face San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Tivy closes out the regular season with a district contest against Lockhart at home on Nov. 4.
