A long-serving Kerrville police officer has been chosen to replace a constable who’s retiring.
On Monday, the Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve a bond for Paul Gonzales — a precursor to swearing him in as Precinct 3 constable.
Gonzales told The Kerrville Daily Times on Monday that a swearing-in date had not yet been set.
Gonzales will replace Kenneth Wilke, who also has long served the area as a peace officer.
Gonzales, referred to by some students affectionately as “OG” — an ironic take on "Officer Gonzales" with a nod to rapper Ice-T’s “OG Original Gangster” album — had run unopposed for the constable post last year. He withdrew his name from consideration last year when there wasn’t anyone to replace him as the school resource officer at Tivy High School.
