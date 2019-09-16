A prosecutor and longtime Kerrville attorney has announced he’ll be running for the office of 198th District Attorney next year.
Stephen Harpold, who has been working as a 198th Assistant District Attorney for the past five years, has practiced law in Kerrville for 14 years.
“I absolutely love what I do, and I feel like this is where I need to be, and this is where I want to continue to stay and do a job that I am passionate about and love doing,” Harpold said Friday. “With Scott retiring, it seemed like the perfect next step.”
Scott Monroe, 198th District Attorney, announced his retirement last week, although he will serve for another year before stepping down in December 2020.
Harpold expressed his gratitude at being hired by Monroe in 2014 and indicated he considers him a friend “who has done wonderful things.”
A new district attorney will take office Jan. 1, 2021.
Harpold and his wife of 28 years have raised three children. Before joining the 198th in 2014, he practiced law with Greg Richards and Albert “Pat” Pattillo, who he referred to as “dear friends” in a recent press release.
We may see a much needed, long awaited power shift in Kerr County. Our local political Bosses regularly conduct business in our courts or seek to avoid appearing in our courts due to nefarious business practices. Due to this circumstance the Sheriff, DA’s and Judges are the primary offices they need to control. One need only look back at prior elections to see how this works. Usually the outcome is great for them and terribly destructive to the community. A case on point is former DA Amos Barton. Barton was handpicked by Ron Sutton (convicted felon), and the local Bosses came out hard for Barton, running his campaign and finances. Now it may be true that Barton did the things the Bosses wanted him to do, but he was a disaster for community. His “Dream Team” IH10 shakedown crew brought negative national attention to Kerr County, and was harmful and destructive to the average citizen. The same pattern holds true for Ron Sutton, Emil Prohl and others. The Bosses want to pass themselves off as town fathers, but nothing could be farther from the truth, in my opinion, as they are seek to stack the deck with political allies, to the detriment of the community. Bosses First, and the average working man is just considered collateral damage. This is the history of Boss Rule in Kerr County, in my opinion. Who will they support in the race for 198th DA?
