HED1:Kerr 4-H Senior Robotics team takes state Agrobotics competition
HED2: Junior Team places 2nd, two Intermediate teams perform well
Four Kerr County 4-H robotic teams competed at a state Agrobotics contest on May 14 and 15. It was a virtual contest, and the only one of the year. Hosted by Grayson County 4-H, the theme was Cattle Round-Up.
In prior years, contestants were required to build and deploy robots to perform certain challenges by programming alone, but this year, they were allowed to use a device to ”drive” the robots remotely. Some of those tasks included identifying and sorting cows and then delivering them to a weaning pen, grazing area or a sales lot.
Teams could get more points if they could gather the stray cattle or use sensors to identify and get them to the pens by programming. Each team performed four rounds, with the lowest score dropped. Since the Kerr County 4-H teams did not have enough high school level students to make their senior team, 12-year-old Madelyn Hall was moved up to the senior level, her first-ever robotics competition.
The senior team decided to go for the most points by sorting and gathering the stray cattle, using sensors and delivering them to the correct pens. After weeks of troubleshooting, they couldn’t get the sensor to work more than 80% of the time. At the last minute, the team decided to drive the robot remotely by using an iPad. After scoring zero on her first round, Madelyn Hall came back with the highest score of the day statewide. In all, Nathanael Hall’s and Madelyn Hall’s senior team amassed more than 900 points, placing first.
“The competition taught me one of my biggest life lessons about never giving up,” said Nathanael Hall, who just finished his junior year at Tivy High School. “We had the highest scoring round of the day and racked up over 900 points in the three rounds that counted toward our final score. It was one of the biggest thrills of my 4-H career. Looking back now, I’m so glad we didn’t give up.”
“I was so upset with myself for getting a zero on the first round,” said Madelyn Hall about her experience. “I felt like I let my county and my team down. But somehow I was able to regroup and compose myself for the second round, and not only did I earn a great score,I got the highest score of the day among all the senior teams across the whole state of Texas. I’m so glad the hard work paid off.”
Kerr County 4-H’s junior team of Sean O’Fiel, Grant Gutierrez and Jonathan Hall placed second in the competition. Two intermediate teams of Samuel Hall, Sutton Alexander, Kieran Badey, Cooper Mueck and Sebastian Gutierrez also competed and successfully completed several difficult tasks.
“I am very pleased with how the Kerr County 4-H teams performed this year,” said coach Roger Hall, “and I am looking forward to building an even stronger program next year.”
