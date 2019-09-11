Louie Kathryn Remmel, 100, longtime prominent resident of Guymon, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas. Louie was born in Guymon on June 25, 1919, to Lola K. (Deakin) and Robert Lee Jackson. She was the youngest of seven children.
Louie married Charles H. Remmel on September 6, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas, where they made their home until returning to Guymon in 1945. Louie moved to Kerrville, Texas, in December 2012.
She is survived by her son, Kent (Angie) Remmel of Gruver, Texas; her daughter, Francie (Jim) Mans of Kerrville, Texas; four grandchildren, David (Carol) Remmel of Alexandria, Virginia, Don Remmel of La Porte, Texas, Michelle (Danny) Spencer of Frisco, Texas, and Karen Rompot of Seabrook, Texas; as well as eight great-grandchildren, Austin and Courtney Spencer, Andis Rompot, and Alexandra, C.J. and Nickolas Remmel, Alyssa Mertz and Leti (Ari) Shaps.
Louie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Charles H. Remmel; her siblings, Leona Nash, Mildred Curtis, Robert Jackson, Pauline Groendyke, Clifford Jackson and Royal Jackson; and her parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Guymon.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 220 Harper for residents there. All of Louie’s Kerrville friends are invited to attend.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
