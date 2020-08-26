Hurricane Laura remains a powerful hurricane Wednesday afternoon.
Laura has intensified as of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph with gusts to 175 possible.
Laura is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane late Wednesday afternoon and continues churning to the northwest at 15 mph.
Laura will make landfall tonight around midnight near the Texas and Louisiana border near Port Arthur and Beaumont, Texas.
Catastrophic storm surge is expected across Louisiana in particular.
Locally, the forecast will not change very much.
I can't rule out a pop up thunderstorm although rain chances are isolated to widely scattered in nature.
Highs top out in the middle 90's. Winds will be out of the East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph, except locally gusty if any storms develop.
Tonight, we can expect higher humidity and a slim chance of rain. Lows end up in the upper 60's to lower 70's.
Middle 90's return Thursday with a slight chance of showers and storms.
Friday will be hot and dry with highs near 100 degrees.
