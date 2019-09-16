Heather Davis left this mortal world on September 13, 2019, at Peterson Regional Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Born October 12, 1951, to G.C. and Sibyl Sutherland in Kerrville, Texas, in the old Peterson Hospital, Heather was a purebred Kerrvillian through and through. A graduate of Tivy High School, where she had many great memories as a cheerleader, she loved her Antlers until her dying day. She then continued her cheerleading and her education at Schreiner Institute, where she met her husband and soulmate, Stewart T. Davis. They married at the Holdsworth Library Gazebo and made a life for themselves in her beloved hometown.
Heather wanted nothing more than to be a wife and mother, and she exceled in that area. She raised six children, and daily showed her great love for them, dedicating her every day to her family and their happiness. Her most amazing achievements were quiet unheralded daily actions in her home, resulting in a family that was happy, close knit and bolstered by her love.
A naturally shy and quiet person, she enjoyed home and family, and very close friends. Those who knew her closely appreciated her quirky sense of humor, her amazing compassion, and her loving nature. She loved nothing more than decorating her home, and anyone else’s who would let her. It was not uncommon for her family to come home to amazing projects, new furniture and freshly painted walls. She always succeeded in making her home beautiful, with a few rare exceptions, such as the famous bright red lamp shade that still lives in infamy in family stories.
An animal lover, she adopted a small pack of dogs, who enjoyed her motherly doting and are, as a result, spoiled rotten. They would always be seen surrounding her as she watched true crime shows and her beloved westerns.
Heather was a talented cook, could arrange beautiful flower arrangements, and had memorized the entire layout of Belk.
A cancer diagnosis barely slowed her down, and she lived her best life until the end. She was an example of quiet strength and amazing perseverance through adversity to all who were privileged to see her personal journey. No matter what life threw at her, she met the challenge with courage and a powerful faith.
She is survived by sons, Jared Davis, Corey Davis (wife Heidi), Sky Davis and Jayce Davis (wife Kiraka); and her daughter, Lindsey Hawkes (husband David); and her grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Mason, Carter, Carson, Kaelyn, Dylan, Kinley and Tyler.
Her family and friends will be gathering to celebrate her life on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel, located at 202 Coronado Drive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation at BCRF.org.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
