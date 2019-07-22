When Stephen Prislovsky jumped out of bed on the morning of June 22, he immediately grabbed his phone to check the day’s forecast.
It was his 16th birthday, but more importantly, it was the day of his first solo flight.
Nearly three months earlier, Prislovsky had scheduled this pivotal flight so that it would fall on his birthday. In reality, though, he had been dreaming of this day for years.
After looking at the weather forecast the night before, he had been afraid Mother Nature was going to interfere with his flight plans. That’s why he felt a rush of excitement when the weather apps on his phone revealed a window of clear skies that morning.
Prislovsky was going to have his first solo flight after all.
“I wouldn’t let my dad (Mark Prislovsky) take a shower before we went out the door,” said Stephen, laughing. “I was definitely pretty excited when I found out I could fly.”
Everything went according to plan once the would-be pilot reached the airport that day.
Stephen aced his first solo flight, earning his student license on his 16th birthday. He then logged several more solo flights in the following weeks, flying to College Station, Pleasanton and Uvalde.
He even coolly maneuvered past several storm cells on a flight from Port Aransas.
He doesn’t just want to be a pilot, though; he’s also striving to be an ambassador for the aviation industry. He’s read the media reports about the current pilot shortage in the country (Boeing predicts that the U.S will need 800,000 new pilots over the next 20 years). He believes a big reason for the shortage is there are a lot of misconceptions about the aviation industry — flying is too dangerous, it’s too expensive, and it’s way too difficult to learn. It’s why he never passes on an opportunity to extol the virtues of flying to his peers.
“My biggest dream is to share aviation with people my age, because they don’t know that aviation is a possibility for them,” Stephen said. “They don’t know that general aviation exists — ordinary people can fly small planes and have a blast. They just don’t know it’s a possibility, and I didn’t either. … I love when people my age reach out to me to figure out how they can get started. I can help them and talk about what I am doing in flying to encourage them.
“I get a lot of joy out of that because, like I said, I know what (flying) has done for me, and I want to share that joy with other people who might not know that flying is a possibility.”
He’s assembled an impressive list of accomplishments during his 16 years on this planet, and they’re all connected to his passion for flying. He operates his own landscape company, Stephen Prislovsky Lawns, which he initially began to pay for his flight lessons. He’s an ambassador for the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, conducting videotaped oral history interviews with WWII veterans (he recently received the 2019 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award).
He’s always been fascinated by history, but this also is his way of honoring the legacy of WWII pilots. He’s always fantasized about soaring through the sky the same way they did all those years ago.
But what makes him so passionate about flying? Neither he — nor any other pilot for that matter — can give a concrete answer. They simply call it the “aviation bug,” an innate conviction that they were born to be pilots
“Everyone who has the bug knows what it feels like, but we can’t describe it,” Stephen said. “it just grabs you, completely engulfs you, and all you think about is flying.”
He had no choice, then, but to satisfy this urge.
First off, he had to receive his parents’ blessing; Mark and Pennie Prislovsky understandably had some reservations about their son lodged in a tiny aircraft thousands of feet in the air.
Once he convinced his parents that flying was relatively safe, he faced another obstacle: money. Flying is a rather expensive endeavor, so his parents told him he was going to have pay for his own flight lessons. No problem. He simply started his own landscape business. (He estimates flight costs to be around $10,000.)
He took his first discovery flight on Sept. 25, 2018, with flying instructor Ron Blilie, his first time in a small airplane.
“Can we circle the airport in case I need to land, or if I don’t do well or something?” he nervously asked Blilie before the flight.
As the plane left the runway, Blilie delivered his reply: “We don’t need to circle; you will be fine.”
Indeed. They ended up flying over Kerrville, at one point cruising over Stephen’s house, over the same place where he first looked at the sky and decided he wanted to be there someday.
“When you are in a small plane, you feel the movement,” Stephen said. “You feel like you are flying and that you are part of the plane. It was incredible. … I guess I was never really the same after that.”
Less than a year later, he was flying on his own. After his first solo flight, he underwent his tail-cutting ceremony — a tradition for pilots to have their shirt tails removed after their first solo flight — and then enjoyed a birthday meal at the airport hangar diner with friends and family to celebrate the milestone.
He has even more goals he wants to accomplish. He plans on earning his private pilot’s license at age 17 and becoming a certified flight instructor at age 18.
For now, though, he will continue to be an ambassador for aviation, hoping to encourage anyone who might also have the bug.
“His goals are to contribute to aviation,” Blilie said. “And I think getting with the young people now is a great way to do it. … We need to be bringing in young pilots. He’s going to be an excellent role model for those who want to be pilots. I think he will do a great job.”
