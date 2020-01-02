Last year, the Tivy girls experienced a rare basketball phenomenon: They played the same team, Veterans Memorial, four different times.
More impressively, the Lady Antlers won all four contests. In the fourth meeting, they prevailed 44-34 in the Region IV championship to earn a trip to the state semifinals for the second straight season.
The two teams will renew their rivalry on Friday at Antler Gym at 2:30 p.m. (The game will be broadcasted on 94.3 FM or revfm.rocks) And once again, the games between the teams have the potential to be memorable. Both teams enter Friday’s game undefeated in District 26-5A play; both have the chance to make a deep run this postseason.
“It’s fun to play good teams because they challenge us to be our best,” said senior Audrey Roberson, who leads Tivy in scoring with 16.9 points per game.
The Lady Antlers (19-3, 5-0 District 26-5A) have won games with their tenacious defense, limiting district opponents to 25.6 points per game. They will have a challenge containing Texas A&M commit Sahara Jones.
The Lady Antlers limited Jones production last season; they are hoping to do the same on Friday.
