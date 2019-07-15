Summer is here, which means for many that it’s time to get out and explore local parks. July is Parks and Recreation Month, and the local parks and recreation department has activities to celebrate.
The National Recreation and Park Association established Parks and Recreation Month in 1985 to raise awareness of the vital impact that parks and recreation have on communities across the country, according to a press release. Parks and recreation services promote the protection of open space and natural resources for all walks of life.
Kerrville’s parks and recreation department invites residents and visitors to get out and enjoy the local parks and recreation amenities in the community, as well as attend events such as Movies in the Park, Concerts by the River and Family Swim Nights at the Olympic Pool, to name a few.
Kerrville also features parks along the river where people can walk, fish, kayak and swim, a public pool, a sprayground, a tennis center, a sports complex and plenty of open space for picnicking and flying kites.
For a list of city parks and amenities, visit kerrvilletx.gov/670/List-of-City-Parks.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.