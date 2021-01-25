In the two weeks after hospital CEO Cory Edmondson spoke publicly of the strain COVID-19 was putting on his staff and the local health care system, many in the community stepped forward to show their appreciation to medical workers.
During a COVID-19 Community Update broadcast by the city, Edmondson said Schreiner University sent food trucks to Peterson Regional Medical Center for two days to feed staff — both day and night shift workers. Additionally, the university took out ads in the newspaper thanking Peterson Health staff.
“That just made our staff — it elevated their spirits, they were so thankful for that,” Edmondson said.
Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center also provided food to people working in Peterson Health’s Urgent Care Center and Emergency Department on Thursday, and “they’ll continue to feed as the weeks go on,” Edmondson said.
Hospital staff also are getting thank-you notes and letters, he said.
The kind acts, as well as thoughts and prayers, Edmondson indicated, are going a long way to helping medical workers deal with the strain put on the health care system by COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“The staff is fatigued and overwhelmed with the volume and the intensity that these patients require in treating them,” Edmondson told county officials during a Dec. 28 commissioners court meeting.
On Jan. 8, Edmondson said the high number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 regionally had prevented some local patients from getting transferred to other facilities. One Jan. 8, there were 34 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down from an all-time high of 36 in December, Edmondson said.
Last week, there were 10 COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s ICU and only four available beds there, according to information from hospital spokeswoman Lisa Winters.
The virus’ toll on ICU space wasn’t just a local problem; last week, Kaeli Dressler, chief nursing officer at Peterson Regional, said Peterson was fielding calls every day from other hospitals asking to transfer their patients. The hospital evaluates requests for transfers on a case-by-case basis, because Peterson’s own capacity “can change moment to moment,” she said.
The situation with regard to transfers was still true as of Friday, Winters said.
Even with the low ICU-bed availability, there was still space for more patients, as the hospital has a total of 124 beds and there were fewer than 90 being utilized last week, Winters indicated.
As of Thursday, 30 people were hospitalized at Peterson with COVID-19, according to the hospital’s website, and only eight of those patients were in the ICU as of Friday, she indicated.
“It changes daily as they get better and can be transferred to another floor,” Winters said in a Friday email.
On Thursday, Edmondson said the hospital also is getting thank-you notes and letters from community members, and he appreciated everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Local students also stepped forward to show their appreciation to local medical workers. On Monday, staff at the hospital were treated to a string quartet performance in the lobby. Tivy High School students Ella O'Donnell on violin, Isabella Barker on violin, Phaedra Bowlby on viola and Rowyn Bowlby on cello performed, under the direction of Schreiner University professor Marty Lenard, classical music, Celtic music and several popular tunes, according to a social media post by Peterson Health.
“As you elevate us, it continues to push us to the highest level possible, and our community has done an amazing job,” Edmondson said Thursday.
