The Texas Association of Counties is again recognizing Kerr County for its comparatively safe work environment.
The Kerr County Safety Award, presented during Monday’s commissioners court meeting, is one of many over the years, TAC representative Larry Boccaccio said.
“I’ve lost count, to be honest with you,” Boccaccio said.
Boccaccio said 62 counties are evaluated for the award in his jurisdiction.
“I don’t have a county other than you guys that are as consistent with employee safety and earning safety awards, period,” Boccaccio said. “So here’s another one.”
Kerr County has a loss ratio in workers compensation of less than .65 or less than 65%, he said.
“Historically, y’all’s has been at least that if not less. I just want to congratulate you and say thank you, because that’s money that the taxpayers save not spending on workers comp insurance to keep somebody unsafe,” he said.
Charlie Hastings, county engineer, joked that as a professional engineer, “I believe we’re going to need to hire a structural engineer to come in and inspect the structural integrity” of the wall at the courthouse holding the awards.
“One more after this, and I’ve got concerns,” Hastings joked.
“I’m a structural engineer; it’s OK,” quipped Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser in response.
