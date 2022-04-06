Kerr County resident Lisa Nye-Salladin, left, provides input to Texas Department of Transportation planner Darcie Schipull about what projects she’d like to see funded in the next five years at a Monday public workshop on TxDOT’s 2023-26 Rural Transportation Improvement Program. In the background is Clayton Ripps, TxDOT director of transportation planning and development.
Residents, including those who already have commented, have until Thursday to weigh in on how state and federal funds should be spent on roads in Kerr County for the next few years.
“We would appreciate your review of the comments to ensure we accurately captured them,” reads an email from Texas Department of Transportation planner Darcie Schipull. “These comments will be developed into a list of proposed projects that we will analyze for inclusion into our planning and programming efforts.”
Planners will prepare a technical document for the board of the Alamo Regional Rural Planning Organization and put on TxDOT’s website once complete. The technical document will be available near the end of May athttps://bit.ly/3JnG8AM.
A TxDOT presentation on the issue can be viewed online athttps://bit.ly/35yL1Jo, and associated Powerpoint slides can be viewed athttps://bit.ly/35BqpQs. Maps showing local information average daily traffic, average daily truck traffic, number of through lanes, lane width, road pavement conditions, location and density of fatal crashes, previously funded TxDOT projects and more can be found athttps://bit.ly/35UHnsX.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.