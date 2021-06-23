FFA and agricultural students at Tivy High School have a new, state-of-the-art barn for their animal projects. The 10,000 square-foot structure is half again as large as the prior building and offers amenities the old barn did not have.
“This barn is really for those non-traditional FFA members, those who aren’t growing up on a farm, and need some place to hold their animals to raise and prepare them for showing,” said project manager Herb Borden.
There is a practice show ring in the center of the barn that is set up exactly the same as most contest show rings. This allows the students and their animals to get used to the ring and how to best use it to show off their animals.
The building itself is designed to keep the inside and the animals cool. There is no refrigerated air, but the large ceiling fans, many roll-up doors and an exhaust fan keep the whole structure from overheating.
“The barn is insulated,” said Borden, “and the fans and doors keep the temperature an average of 20 degrees cooler than the outside. It is important to keep those animals destined to be food animals cool and calm.
Another modern feature of the barn is that all of the pens, as well as the show ring, can be reconfigured to meet students’ needs. The modular design allows for a complete breakdown of all the pens, so that all of the floorspace can be cleaned.
“The students will do all of the cleaning, of course. I will just stand around yelling orders,” said Borden with a smile.
Cody Callender, agricultural instructor at Tivy High School, said they take advantage of the FFA Affiliation program, which means that each student in an ag class is a FFA member. There are between 150 and 2,875 student members each year. As for the new barn, Callender is excited to begin using it.
“We look forward to getting the most use out of it and involving as many students as possible,” Callender said.
Even the floor is designed to direct water to the outside in case of flooding or leakage from the overhead water lines. When low temperatures hit in the winter, heat lamps can be hung over the animal pens.
Animals will not have to walk around on bare concrete due to the use of a novel sort of material that will be put down. It acts like sand, but it isn’t. It’s an advanced poly fiber material that expands on contact with water, then separates into a sand-like substance from its pellet form. Unlike wood chips, it stays in place, requiring less cleanup.
In the design of the barn are several additional spaces, including a collaborative space, which Borden explained could be used as a classroom or space for practicing judging, along with an office for the instructor. A veterinarian clinic is adjacent to the main area; It’s to be used only for basic first aid to the animals.
Overall, the structure can house as many as 80 animals but is currently set up for 64, including lambs, sheep, goats and pigs. Since the students are currently on summer break, there are only two lambs in the building, but in a few months, the barn should be packed.
“We were planning for the future,” said Borden, “for use for the next 30, 40, 50 years or so.”
The Agricultural Barn is located on Spur 100 behind the junior baseball fields off Memorial Boulevard.
