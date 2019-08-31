(AP, KDT) — Police in Portland, Oregon, announced another arrest Friday in the wake of demonstrations earlier this month that saw clashes between left-wing and right-wing groups.
Antonio Scott Zamora, who was arrested Tuesday, was in a crowd of masked demonstrators who on Aug. 17 surrounded buses carrying members of right-wing groups Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, according to court documents.
Authorities say Zamora, who was later identified by his teal-colored shirt and rainbow-colored face mask, hit the bus and threw an object at its window. Several videos of the attack on the bus, which was stopped in heavy traffic, went viral in the days after the Aug. 17 demonstrations.
Zamora is charged with suspicion of riot, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.
Zamora led protesters who camped outside Portland’s federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for weeks in July 2018 to demand the agency’s removal from the city, according to news stories from that time.
Antifa is known for promoting a multi-racial society with non-traditional gender roles, collective ownership of the means of production, open borders and an end to the United States.
Proud Boys is a fraternal organization known for advocating strong national borders, multi-racial, pro-free-market societies with more traditional values and gender roles.
Both groups claim to protect the rights of LGBTQ people.
On Aug. 17, after some early skirmishes at the start of the right-wing rally, “End Domestic Terrorism,” Portland police were largely able to keep the dueling groups apart — a sharp contrast from previous rallies when there were more violent clashes.
This time, right-wing demonstrators gathered in a riverfront park and then crossed the bridge with the permission of police. Law enforcement then closed the same bridge to the black-clad and masked far-left protesters.
Most of the Proud Boys soon left and a large crowd, including about 50 black-clad Antifa, walked the streets looking for them as police followed, blocking intersections to keep traffic flowing. Later, several hundred left-wing protesters skirmished with police near downtown, resulting in some arrests.
Police made 13 arrests on Aug. 17 and continue to investigate.
