A 34-year-old Hunt man was in the county jail Sunday on accusations of a felony drug charge punishable by as much as life in prison.
Eric Randall Sweat was arrested Saturday by the sheriff’s office on accusations of manufacturing or delivering 200-400 grams of a controlled substance. It wasn’t immediately clear what drug he’s accused of having. He also was accused of violating bond on a 2018 charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Sweat was in jail on bonds totaling $152,500.
This is a developing story and more information will be released when available.
