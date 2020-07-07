University of Pittsburgh scientists have grown tiny livers from adult cells and transplanted them into rats, according to their research paper.
According to an interview with one of the paper's authors by the Good News Network, the grown livers aren't sufficient as permanent replacements, but could someday be used to produce part-time livers to extend people's lives as they wait on transplant lists.
The bioengineering process described in the paper isn't ready for human trials.
According to the paper, about 30 million people in the USA have liver disorders, and about 40,000 of them will progress to end-stage liver disease, which is responsible for more than 30,000 deaths annually in the U.S.
