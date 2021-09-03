TEXAS COL. (0-1) -VS- WEST TEX. A&M (1-0)

Team1st2nd3rd4thTotal
Texas Col.00000
 West Tex. A&M282414773
Scoring Summary
QtrTimeScoring PlayTCUWT
1st14:41WT - Harris,Khalil 69 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 1 plays, 69 yards, TOP 0:1407
1st11:01WT - Johnson,Jordan 1 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 4 plays, 100 yards, TOP 1:34014
1st08:08WT - Harris,Khalil 5 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 2 plays, 12 yards, TOP 0:51021
1st03:22WT - Stephens-Pepper 8 yd pass from Gerber,Nick (Urias,Gage kick) 5 plays, 43 yards, TOP 2:34028
2nd14:14WT - Stephens-Pepper 36 yd pass from Gerber,Nick (Urias,Gage kick) 3 plays, 100 yards, TOP 1:19035
2nd09:19WT - Compton,Jarrod 7 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 6 plays, 50 yards, TOP 2:56042
2nd04:31WT - Smallwood,Isaia 3 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 6 plays, 32 yards, TOP 2:46049
2nd00:01WT - Urias,Gage 12 yd field goal 7 plays, 68 yards, TOP 6:55052
3rd07:59WT - Lindsay,Marcus 17 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 8 plays, 55 yards, TOP 0:00059
3rd03:45WT - Marshall,Hessto 13 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 2 plays, 12 yards, TOP 0:00066
4th07:41WT - Smallwood,Isaia 3 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 9 plays, 61 yards, TOP 6:47073
   073

