|1st
|14:41
|WT - Harris,Khalil 69 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 1 plays, 69 yards, TOP 0:14
|0
|7
|1st
|11:01
|WT - Johnson,Jordan 1 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 4 plays, 100 yards, TOP 1:34
|0
|14
|1st
|08:08
|WT - Harris,Khalil 5 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 2 plays, 12 yards, TOP 0:51
|0
|21
|1st
|03:22
|WT - Stephens-Pepper 8 yd pass from Gerber,Nick (Urias,Gage kick) 5 plays, 43 yards, TOP 2:34
|0
|28
|2nd
|14:14
|WT - Stephens-Pepper 36 yd pass from Gerber,Nick (Urias,Gage kick) 3 plays, 100 yards, TOP 1:19
|0
|35
|2nd
|09:19
|WT - Compton,Jarrod 7 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 6 plays, 50 yards, TOP 2:56
|0
|42
|2nd
|04:31
|WT - Smallwood,Isaia 3 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 6 plays, 32 yards, TOP 2:46
|0
|49
|2nd
|00:01
|WT - Urias,Gage 12 yd field goal 7 plays, 68 yards, TOP 6:55
|0
|52
|3rd
|07:59
|WT - Lindsay,Marcus 17 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 8 plays, 55 yards, TOP 0:00
|0
|59
|3rd
|03:45
|WT - Marshall,Hessto 13 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 2 plays, 12 yards, TOP 0:00
|0
|66
|4th
|07:41
|WT - Smallwood,Isaia 3 yd run (Urias,Gage kick), 9 plays, 61 yards, TOP 6:47
|0
|73
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.