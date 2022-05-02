The home where Jackie Luckenbach's body was found was visited frequently by police over the years, and a man was brutally beaten there.
Police had responded to the home at 516 West Water St. 66 times since March 28, 2014, according to information obtained from the Kerrville Police Department. Since that date, officers were dispatched for allegations of civil problems, a suspicious person on three occasions, threats, harassment, nine disturbances, suspicious circumstances, four thefts, suicidal person and fraud.
Police also responded for three instances of found property, seven welfare checks, eight ambulance calls and four follow ups to previous calls, according to the information from KPD.
“KPD has responded to 516 W. Water multiple times over the years for minor disturbances, typically verbal altercations, most of which did not result in reports being taken,” reads an email from Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
News reports indicate Luckenbach lived at the home for about 22 years, and she owned the home since 2000, according to appraisal district records. Her body was found at the home on April 9 after firefighters responded to a fire there.
"The cause of the fire is still under investigation pending an autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office," reads an April 29 statement from the Kerrville Fire Department. "At this time, investigators do not have reason to believe this was a result of an intentional act."
The April 9 fire involved mostly the bedroom area, where Luckenbach’s body was found, according to KFD.
The death of Kimberly Keating
The most serious call for police service at 516 West Water St. involved the severe beating of Kimberly “Kimbeau” Scott Keating, a 62-year-old fiddler who had been inducted into the Bandera Music Hall of Fame in 2006. Police were dispatched to the home on Jan. 23, 2016, for what was reported as an accidental fall in the residence.
Luckenbach told police that Keating had fallen and injured himself, but evidence at the scene was not consistent with an accidental fall, according to information from KPD.
Officers were eventually told that Keating had been assaulted by another houseguest.
Keating was taken to a San Antonio hospital with multiple blunt force trauma injuries, Lamb said. Keating died Jan. 25, 2016.
Keating’s death two days later led to murder charges against two men who had been staying at the home. The men, Joseph Stoy Crowe III and Justin Ray Hoy, accepted plea deals on felony assault charges and were sentenced to prison.
Hoy, 34, was eligible for parole last spring, and his projected release date is March 23, 2026, according to state prison records. Crowe, 56, will be eligible for parole on Aug. 8, 2023, and his projected release date is Feb. 18, 2031.
Criminal histories
Crowe and Hoy had several misdemeanor convictions each for drugs, theft, assault and other offenses by the time they went to prison. Luckenbach had a 2007 misdemeanor conviction for driving while intoxicated and Keating was convicted of felony bail jumping and went to prison on a four-year sentence in 2015. He was released early. He had been accused by a grand jury of choking Luckenbach in 2013, but the felony charge was dismissed due to her request that he not be prosecuted, according to court records. Keating also was convicted of theft by check and at least two DWIs.
Luckenbach appeared to identify herself as Keating’s wife on Facebook at one point, but his obituary doesn’t mention her.
Dogs taken from home are adopted
About 11:15 a.m. April 8, officers responded to the home to assist KFD after a Meals on Wheels volunteer heard someone calling for help inside the house and called 911, according to Lamb. The person was taken to the hospital, and Lamb said he couldn’t release any information about the patient, including the patient’s identity.
That day, four dogs were taken into custody from the home by Kerr County Animal Services. These animals were fostered together by a single family, according to KFD.
"All four dogs will be adopted by the foster family at the wishes of the next of kin," reads the April 29 KFD statement.
A worried volunteer
One person claimed she’d filed complaints with the police department after serving Luckenbach as a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
“I took hundreds of meals to her when I volunteered with Meals on Wheels,” reads a post on Facebook from the account of Mackenzie Rose Nickel. “Her ‘caretaker’ was often either drunk, high or a combination of the two, and he wouldn’t let me see her to give her the food. He’d tell me to leave (it) on the porch or else he would release the dogs. I often wondered if she was being properly cared for.”
Nickel notified police many times and insisted they do a wellness check, according to another post of hers.
“Not sure if anything happened, but I've already filed formal complaints,” reads her post.
