About 50 people showed up at the corner of Highway 27 and Sidney Baker Street at the Kerr County Courthouse for a moment of silence to remember the 31 people who lost their lives in last weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.
Organized by Jeannette Ruark via social media, the crowd gathered and remained silent for 31 minutes — a minute for each victim of the shootings.
“I couldn’t do anything else,” Ruark said. “This is the least I could do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.