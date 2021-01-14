The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars honored the Kerrville Police Department and one of the area’s longest-serving peace officers: PaulGonzales, who serves as school resource officer at Tivy.
“The Kerrville Police Department has been and continues to be, a model of effective community policing, as exemplified by the sustained outstanding performance, loyalty and devotion to duty of Officer Paul Gonzales, while maintaining a professional decorum, respectability, and a secure community environment,” states the local MOWW chapter’s proclamation issued at its meeting this month.
