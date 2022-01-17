Thursday day and overnight calls for a chance of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet before noon, then a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 35, according to the National Weather Service.
High and low temperatures are expected to bounce between the mid-70s to the low 20s through this week, so the roller coaster of hot to cold continues with a possible winter weather mix toward the end of the week.
Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with a high near 73. Expect winds from the south-southwest at 10-15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Look for partly cloudy skies with a low around 49 degrees and a south wind at 5-10 mph Tuesday night.
Mostly sunny skies prevail Wednesday, with a high near 75 degrees. Winds at 5-10 mph and gusts up to 25 mph are expected to blow in from the west, then become north-northwesterly later in the day.
A temperature of 29 degrees is likely Wednesday night, with a north wind around 15 mph and guests as high as 30 mph.
On Thursday, we could see some rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the chances of that wintery weather increasing throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high near 41 and a north-northeast wind at 15-20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
The low for Thursday night is expected to be about 22 degrees with a continued precipitation at 30%.
The winter weather is expected to begin with a chance of rain, snow and sleet before 7 p.m. and then rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. After 1 a.m., expect a slight chance of snow.
Winds overnight Thursday are expected to be 10-15 mph from the north-northeast with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday looks to be mostly sunny after a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Expect a high near 44 and a north-northeast wind at 5-10 mph, becoming east-southeast in the afternoon.
