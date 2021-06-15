Local skaters gathered at Singing Wind Park in Kerrville on Saturday morning. The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department held its annual skateboard competition.
Each competitor was given two 4-minute time slots to display their skateboarding skills.
Top competitors were selected from five different age groups.
Aidan Morgan won the competition in the 8 and under category, followed by Noah Hill who placed second.
Liam Cutshaw won the competition in the age group between 9 and 11 years old. Michael Solder placed second.
The 12- to 14-year-old competition was won by Robert Sawyer. Cameron Bell came in second place, and Christian Vela finished in third.
Brandon Carrillo won the 15- to 17-year-old skateboarding competition and was followed by Jacob Uballe in second place and Carson Issac in third.
In the 18 and over category, Taylor Reyes captured first place. followed by Cabe Johnson in second and Willis DeYoung in third place.
