Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. W winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.