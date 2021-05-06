FREDERICKSBURG — Celebrate this Memorial Day Weekend by dancing the the sounds of a 1940s-style big band, capturing your memories in a photo booth and reliving the glory of an era gone by — all while supporting the United Service Organizations in Fort Hood.
The Hangar Hotel and Conference Center in Fredericksburg will host a USO Style Hangar Dance on Saturday, May 29. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to USO Fort Hood, which delivers programs and services to more than 40,000 service members and their families.
The Hangar Dance will feature big band music by Fredericksburg local Bill Smallwood and The Lonestar Swing Orchestra.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and attendees can participate in swing dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m. The band will play from 8 to 11 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person.
The Hangar Hotel’s Pacific Showroom tiki bar will be available to patrons, as well as concessions from the Airport Diner. Those donning a military uniform will receive a coupon.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their best 1940s inspired outfit and participate in the costume contest. Winners will receive prizes from the Hangar Hotel, the Fredericksburg Brewing Company and the Fredericksburg Herb Farm.
Additional USO Style Hangar Dances are scheduled for Sept. 4 (Labor Day Weekend) and Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
The Hangar Hotel, located adjacent to the Gillespie County Airport, was designed to mimic the look of a World War II airplane hangar, providing the perfect setting for a USO-style dance. The event will be in the Pacific Showroom, next to the hotel, which is decorated in South Pacific/World War II style complete with palm trees and tiki bar.
For more information, to purchase a ticket to the dance or make room reservations, contact the Hangar Hotel at 830-997-9990.
