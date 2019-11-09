Luke Martinez rushed for 117 yards with two touchdowns and threw for two more as Our Lady of the Hills rallied in the second half to defeat visiting Waco Live Oak on Friday night.
Martinez passed for 130 yards on 7-of-14 passing, hitting Joe Mein and Cody Davis for touchdown passes.
The Hawks were trailing 38-37 at halftime but outscored Live Oak 16-0 in the third quarter to take the lead.
“This was a hard fought game by both teams, and I expected it to be coming in,” said OLH coach Chris Ramirez. “I kept stressing the mental part of the game such as penalties, turnovers and open field tackles. In the first half we made a few of those mistakes, but I was very proud of how we responded after halftime.”
The Hawks are headed to the six-man playoffs next week against Huntsville Alpha Omega.
“The playoffs are upon us, and I feel like we are playing good football when we need it most,” Ramirez said. “We are excited for what is upcoming.’’
The Hawks got a big night from Brian Cassilas, who scored two rushing touchdowns, but was also instrumental with 10 tackles on the night. Davis, who caught three passes, also recorded 10 tackles for the Hawks.
Chandler Harris scored on a 40-yard kickoff return. William Cummings recovered a Live Oak fumble and raced 11 yards for a touchdown.
Mein’s solo catch was a 50-yard strike from Martinez.
The Hawks also benefited from the outstanding kicking of Stephen Grocki, who made five extra points.
Harris also had an interction on the night for the Hawks.
