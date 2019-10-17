Elaine K. Maxson, 95, of Kerrville, Texas, was welcomed home by her heavenly Father on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
Elaine was born to Samuel Kieschnick and Frieda (Moerbe) Kieschnick on Dec. 9, 1923, in Bishop, Texas. Her earliest times were spent growing up in “the Valley” of Texas. Many happy youthful summers were also spent in Thorndale, Texas. Elaine met the love of her life at a church-sponsored supper and, within the year, united in matrimony with that love, Leo Maxson Jr., on March 18, 1943, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Harlingen, Texas. They remained devoted to each other for 51 years, until Leo’s passing in 1994.
Elaine took great pride in the travel opportunities afforded her family by Leo’s lifelong Air Force service. Her inquisitive nature reveled in learning from diverse locations and cultures. Together she and Leo raised a family and supported their community no matter where they landed. She had a very competitive nature, which she displayed through her love of bowling, card games and a well-played game of Scrabble. Eventually, the Maxson’s settled in Kerrville. Throughout these years in Kerrville, Elaine was very active with her Holy Cross Lutheran Church family and in supporting her daughter Lynn’s involvement with the Special Opportunity Center and Special Olympics. All whose lives she touched were enriched by her non-judgmental enduring love, joyful spirit and to the end her sharp wit.
Elaine was preceded to the Father by her parents; love, Leo; daughter, Lynn; one sister, two brothers, two sisters-in-law, and countless friends.
She is survived by daughter, Candace Amsrud (Kerrville); son, Robert Maxson (Kerrville); grandsons, Todd Amsrud (Wendy) Wausau, Wisconsin, and Chad Amsrud (Mandy) Austin, Texas; three great-grandsons, one great-great-grandson and one great-great-granddaughter.
Special thanks to the exceptionally caring hands of the Peterson Hospice team, your support of Elaine and her family were immeasurable, and to the loving staff at Brookdale (Sterling House), where we felt at home. Elaine’s family will be forever grateful to you all for the loving care.
“Thank you, Momma, for all your love. See you in a bit.”
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with Pastor Josh Sullivan officiating. A visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Interment will take place on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home 830-895-5111.
