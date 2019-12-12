FREDERICKSBURG — A celebratory opening night gala is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Steve W. Shepherd Theater followed by a performance of the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s holiday musical, “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.”
This production will have six performances, running through Dec. 22, with shows each Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Opening night festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. with food and beverages served in the lobby. Live music will play in the background, as audience members are free to mingle and enjoy the refreshments.
At 7:30 p.m., the curtain rises on “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play.” Following the first act, during intermission, desserts will be served in the lobby. All of this is included in the cost of admission to the opening night performance.
Charles Dickens’ holiday classic comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast, complete with holiday tunes, vintage commercials for fruitcake (extra-fancy), the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” is a charming take on a family favorite that was written and produced by the same team responsible for FTC’s hit holiday production of 2016, “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Cast in the production are Pierre Minjauw as Freddie Filmore, Justin Elliott as Jake Laurents, Heidi Melton as Sally Appleworth, Faith Kasukonis as Lana Sherwood, Daniel Melton as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, Amy Taylor as Trixie Devine, Barry Sikes as Willy Kurtz, Hailey Knudsen as Molly Sweet and Jorja Hahn as Polly Sweet.
“Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will be directed by FTC Executive Director Steve Reily.
Performances for “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 22.
Admission is $29 for adults, $12 for children 17 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 888-669-7114.
Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
